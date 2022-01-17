Omicron Transmissions Accelerate with over 2,600 New Cases Reported in Past Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Over two-thousand-600 new cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant were reported in the past week, with authorities forecasting it will become the dominant strain in the country by this weekend.Health authorities said on Monday that two-thousand-679 omicron cases were reported between January 9 and 15, bringing the cumulative total to five-thousand-30.The latest acceleration is two-point-six times faster than that of the one-thousand-33 cases reported during the previous week.Out of the latest cases, one-thousand-363 involved people traveling from overseas, while the remaining one-thousand-316 were locally infected. While omicron took up 26-point-seven percent of new local cases, its ratio spiked to 94-point-seven percent among overseas travelers.Once the variant becomes the dominant by this weekend, or daily cases surpass seven-thousand, the government will expand testing and treatment at private clinics, give testing priority to those at higher risk, and reduce quarantine period for patients.