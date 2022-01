Photo : YONHAP News

A severe cold snap has again gripped the nation on Monday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the mercury dipped below minus 15 degrees Celsius in the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and the inland and mountainous regions of Gangwon Province on Monday morning.Morning lows in the central region, the northeastern parts of North Jeolla Province and the northern areas of North Gyeongsang Province slipped below minus ten degrees. A cold wave advisory is currently in place in these areas.The weather agency forecast that afternoon highs will range between minus three and seven degrees Celsius across the nation, or around three degrees lower than Sunday. The cold spell is expected to continue through Friday.