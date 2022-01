Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean freight train believed to be carrying basic necessities and medical products has reportedly returned from China, marking the first such transport in two years.According to knowledgeable sources on Monday, the train left China's border city of Dandong at around 7:00 a.m., bound for the North's Sinuiju across the Yalu River. The train had crossed the railroad bridge into Dandong on Sunday morning.Another North Korean train reportedly arrived in Dandong on Monday morning via the same railroad bridge.The resumed train operation comes 24 months after Pyongyang had locked down its border with China amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and a year-and-a-half since the regime suspended trade via land routes.Government sources in South Korea predicted that North Korea will likely continue transporting supplies from China as it resumes operation of freight trains.