Entry Pass Requirement to Be Lifted at 6 Types of Locations Viewed as Low-risk

Starting Tuesday, a COVID-19 pass will no longer be required for entry into department and large discount stores, movie theaters, museums, study rooms, libraries, and cram schools.According to Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol on Monday, proof of completed vaccination or a recent negative PCR test will no longer be required at those six types of locations, which are considered to hold a low risk of infection.While eating will be restricted in general, the system will remain for restaurants and coffee shops inside department stores and large discount stores.The minister said the adjustment comes as the nation's infection situation has improved and its medical capacity expanded. He also mentioned easing public confusion after a local court suspended the enforcement.Amid public backlash over the widened entry requirement, which some argued infringed on basic rights, the Seoul Administrative Court on Friday suspended its enforcement at department and discount stores in Seoul while halting a planned implementation for minors aged 12 to 18.The government, however, will seek to challenge the court decision to adopt the pass system for minors, outside of private academic facilities, citing that over 25 percent of all new cases involve the age group. The rule is set to begin in March.