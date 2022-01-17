Moon Names Former Aide New Senior Civil Affairs Secretary

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday named a former aide the last senior secretary for civil affairs of his government, after the previous secretary resigned over ethical issues related to his son.According to Park Soo-hyun, the senior presidential secretary for public communication, Kim Young-sik, the former secretary for legal affairs, was named to succeed Kim Jin-kook, who stepped down nearly a month ago.Park said the new secretary has a high level of understanding of the administration's philosophy, as well as excellent work ethic and communication ability.The presidential office also expected Kim to fulfill the completion of the administration's reforms and tasks and establish discipline in the public sector.President Moon, who is currently touring the Middle East, is expected to formally approve the appointment later in the day. Kim's term will begin on Tuesday.Kim was a judge prior to serving as the legal affairs secretary from May 2019 to April 2021.