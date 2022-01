Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will cover the same amount of kindergarten expenses for children with a foreign nationality as it does for South Korean children starting in March.The city's education office said on Monday that eligibility will apply to registered foreign national children, aged three to five, attending public and private kindergartens in Seoul.Those attending public kindergartens will be allocated a monthly stipend of 150-thousand won, while those at private kindergartens will receive 350-thousand won.There are currently 318 foreign children registered in Seoul's public kindergarten system and another 366 in the private system.The education office will inject one-point-87 billion won into the project.