Kim Yeon-koung Named Top Female Volleyballer of 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

Star volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung has been named the top woman player of 2021 in the world.Volleyballworld-dot-com, a website dedicated to delivering news on volleyball, on Sunday named Kim the best player in its 2021 women's rankings.In partnership with the International Volleyball Federation(FIVB), the online outlet has been counting down to the 12 best players for each gender, covering highlights from the FIVB Volleyball Nations League and the Tokyo Olympics.The outlet said 2021 was a milestone year for the 33-year-old, having led her country through its third consecutive Olympic entry and second Olympic final four.Kim became the first player in history to score 30-plus points in a single Olympics match on four occasions, finishing runner-up in the individual statistical rankings for best scorer, best attacker and best defender in Tokyo.It was also the year she retired from the national team after 17 seasons, earning the status of the country's greatest volleyball player. Kim's social media following on both Instagram and YouTube surpassed one million in 2021.