Justice Party Pres. Candidate Resumes Campaign, Vows to Fulfill Duty

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition Justice Party's presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung said Monday that she will seek the people’s confidence in herself and her party through the March presidential election.In a press conference in parliament, Sim said she will fulfill her duties to the very end to help the next generation of liberals engage in future politics.She said that amid rising inequality and vested interests, the Justice Party's role is becoming more imperative and promised not to give up no matter how challenging the journey may be.In a surprise move, Sim suspended her campaign last Wednesday amid low poll ratings, saying she will take some time for introspection. The party also disbanded the election committee and has been waiting for her return.Resuming her campaign after five days, the candidate said the halt was not only about ratings, but also thinking over what went wrong and what needs to change.Sim acknowledged misjudgment and that principles and values of progressive politics had wavered in the process of seeking electoral reform and to improve people's lives.