Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has again stressed that South Korea should resolve bilateral issues, including Korean court rulings on the compensation of wartime forced labor victims.In a policy speech Monday at the opening of a regular Diet session, Kishida said South Korea is an important neighbor, and Japan, based on its consistent stance, will firmly request an appropriate response from Seoul.The response he is referring to are measures by the Korean government to rectify the court rulings as Tokyo believes wartime issues were completely resolved through a 1965 treaty on colonial matters and a 2015 agreement settling the sex slavery issue.Japan believes the court decisions are a violation of international law.In a parliamentary speech in October, Kishida made the same stance demanding a response from South Korea.