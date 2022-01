Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum visited a COVID-19 treatment center in Seoul on Monday to observe the prescription and administration of the oral medication.He said South Korea has introduced the antiviral pills much faster than other countries in an effort to reduce hospitalizations and deaths and better respond to the omicron variant.Kim asked officials to be thorough in providing patients with instructions and monitoring potential side effects.During the visit, he also shared a phone call with a patient who was currently taking the pills.Kim later positively assessed the experience in a social media post, saying preparations were made to administer the pills swiftly and safely through a world-class Drug Utilization Review service.