International Moon Proposes Synergy with UAE on Smart City Development

President Moon Jae-in says South Korea and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) can create synergy in smart city development, and proposed joint efforts.



In a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week held at Dubai Exhibition Centre on Monday, Moon said smart cities reduce carbon emissions and improve quality of life by using eco-friendly technologies.



Moon explained that South Korea was building two smart cities in a pilot project at home, adding it has supported similar programs in 18 countries so far. He said it will continue to share its technology and experience with the international community.



Noting UAE's investments in environment-friendly urban construction from early on, the president said the most ideal smart city can be perfected by combining the strengths of both countries.



Also stressing cooperation in carbon neutrality, Moon said the climate crisis is becoming a reality and a transition toward sustainable energy is urgently called for. He said we must change our lives into one that coexists with nature.



The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is an annual event hosted by the UAE government since 2008 to encourage sustainable development in the energy field.