Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations(UN) has expressed concerns about additional missile tests by North Korea and called for dialogue among the related parties.UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called the North's tests "increasingly concerning" during a press briefing on Monday.The spokesperson said the tests are another reminder of the need for all parties to return to talks to defuse tension and promote a verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Asked if the UN could establish a dialogue channel to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, Dujarric said that the channel already exists, adding that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supports this diplomatic framework, which should be utilized.According to the South Korean military, North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan airfield area in Pyongyang on Monday toward the East Sea.