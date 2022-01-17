China Says There Are Reasons for N. Korea's Continued Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese foreign ministry has assessed that there are "reasons" for the recent series of ballistic missile launches by North Korea.Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a press briefing on Monday that there are reasons that the Korean Peninsula situation has come to its current state. However, he did not specify those reasons.The spokesperson said that China is closely monitoring the related media reports on the North's missile launches and the state of affairs on the peninsula.The spokesperson urged related parties to engage in dialogue and negotiations to settle peace and stability in the region and make joint efforts to pursue political resolutions of the issues.According to the South Korean military, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan airfield area in Pyongyang toward the East Sea.Just three days before that, the North fired two missiles from a train on Friday. It also tested what it called hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.