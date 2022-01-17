S. Korea, US, Japan Nuke Chiefs Discuss N. Korea's Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan on Monday discussed ways to respond to North Korea’s launch earlier that same day of short-range ballistic missiles.The foreign ministry said Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk held phone talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi.According to the ministry, the three officials agreed to keep a close eye on the North while continuing to engage in close cooperation for stability on the Korean Peninsula and a swift resumption of dialogue with the North.Japan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the three officials shared views on the North’s missile launches and serious concerns over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile activities.The U.S. State Department said Kim expressed concern over the North's missile launches and called on Pyongyang to end its illegal acts that hamper security and to engage in dialogue.Kim also reiterated that the U.S. remains open to holding dialogue with the North without preconditions.