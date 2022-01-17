PPP Dissolves Controversial Election Unit amid Shamanism Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) dissolved a unit under its election headquarters after allegations emerged that a shaman with supposed ties to presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol was appointed an adviser.At a press conference on Tuesday, election headquarters chief Rep. Kwon Young-se said it was Yoon's decision to disband the network unit, which was formed around the time he entered politics last year.Kwon said the dissolution is meant to obstruct expansion of needless and malicious misunderstandings about the candidate and that the headquarters will continue to eliminate such damaging rumors.A local daily earlier reported that the shaman surnamed Jeon, better known as "Buddhist Monk Geonjin," intervenes in Yoon's political messaging, campaign schedule and personnel appointments as an adviser.Kwon strongly denied that the dissolution was a way of acknowledging Jeon's involvement, saying he was neither officially appointed to the election camp nor involved in its operations.