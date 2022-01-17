Lee Pledges over 3 Mln Jobs, Yoon Promises to Improve Work Environment in Social Services

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate pledged to create over three million jobs through digital and energy transitions, as his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) rival pledged a unified wage system for social workers.DP candidate Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday announced his job creation pledge, which involves public and private infrastructure investment of 135 trillion won for a country-wide digital transition.Lee also pledged to create jobs in the energy sector transition in tackling the climate crisis. He also promised jobs in public health care and other social services to help the nation overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, meanwhile, pledged to improve working conditions for employees at social welfare facilities, such as through adopting a unified wage system in phases and establishing a system to protect their safety and rights while on duty.Meeting with young social workers in Seoul, Yoon said, instead of giving payouts to the public, his administration will seek a two-track sustainability of improvement in social services and job creation.