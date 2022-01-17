Menu Content

Financial Aid Provided to Students with Vaccine Side Effects, COVID-19 Anxiety

Written: 2022-01-18 13:42:51Updated: 2022-01-18 15:17:46

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide financial assistance to students experiencing side effects after COVID-19 vaccination or those suffering anxiety or depression from the prolonged pandemic.

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on Tuesday announced a COVID-19 support plan for students, which includes a maximum five million won in medical fee assistance for students under 18 who show serious side effects within 90 days after vaccination but did not receive national compensation.

Out of ten-thousand-915 reported cases of side effects among those 18 or younger, 284 cases involved serious effects such as death, permanent disability, admission to an ICU or a severe allergic reaction.

Additionally, students at high risk of self-harm or suicidal tendencies can receive up to six million won towards treatment for physical and mental diagnoses. 

The ministry will also offer psychological support for students who have tested positive or have recovered from the virus.

Last year, around 53-thousand out of one-point-73 million elementary to high school students that participated in a study were classified as requiring intensive psychological care within schools.
