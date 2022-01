Photo : YONHAP News

The military has assessed North Korea's latest series of missile launches as "a direct and serious military threat against South Korea."Defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan shared the assessment in a Tuesday briefing, stressing that South Korea is capable of detecting and intercepting North Korean missiles.Boo added that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are conducting detailed analysis of the specifications and characteristics of the tests, including Pyongyang’s possible intent. Additionally, Korea maintains trilateral communication on the issue with the U.S. and Japan.The South Korean military is keeping a close eye on North Korea's missile trends and its winter season drills that began last month.North Korea has conducted four armed provocations in less than two weeks, with the initial two being what it claims to be tests of a hypersonic missile.