Photo : YONHAP News

The government is aiming to soon finalize a supplementary budget meant to provide additional support for small business owners and the self-employed strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.The total sum is expected to reach 14 trillion won, which will include a tax revenue surplus of some ten trillion won.The extra budget will be fixed at an extraordinary Cabinet meeting presided by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum this Friday, before it is submitted to the National Assembly next Monday.The ruling Democratic Party is seeking to convene an extraordinary parliamentary session in early February to pass the budget by February 11 at the latest.The amount may be further increased as both the ruling and opposition parties agree that the relief funds must be higher than the current amount.