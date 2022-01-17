China Confirms Resumption of Cargo Transport with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China appears to have reaffirmed its strategic embrace of North Korea despite consecutive missile launches held just ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Observers say that Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian's remarks in a Monday press briefing have confirmed there is no change to China's stance regarding North Korea amid heightened tension from Pyongyang's provocations.When asked about resumed cargo train operations with the North, the spokesperson confirmed the fact, saying freight services have restarted between Dandong and Sinuiju through friendly talks held between the two sides. He added it will help normalize their trade relations.Regular trade between the North and China that stays clear of global sanctions does not present any legal problems. However, diplomats note the public resumption holds a symbolic significance at a time when North Korea is conducting missile launches and the U.S. is issuing fresh sanctions.In the press briefing, the spokesperson said there are reasons that the Korean Peninsula situation has come to its current state.After the first, second and third armed protests by North Korea this year, China responded by saying that sanctions are not helpful in resolving issues and that the concerned parties should not make hasty judgments or react aggressively.Its latest remarks following the fourth launch is being understood as China understanding Pyongyang's moves, given recent movements by the international community, including those of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.