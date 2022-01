Photo : YONHAP News

A web novel inspired by boy band BTS has surpassed 15 million views in two days.According to HYBE, the group's management agency, "7Fates: Chakho," released on Naver Webtoon on Saturday, reached the milestone as of Monday.A HYBE official said early indicators point to a record launch for the online platform, noting that the simultaneous release in ten different languages is an industry first."7Fates" is based on tales of a tiger-hunting unit of the Joseon Dynasty, featuring seven characters based on the seven BTS members as tiger hunters.The project is drawing global attention, setting new records in daily active users in the six language services offered by Naver Webtoon - English, Japanese, Spanish, French, German and Thai - according to HYBE.On the English exclusive platform webtoons-dot-com, "7Fates" has topped overall rankings, attracting some 740-thousand subscribers through Monday.