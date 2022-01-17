Menu Content

PPP Suggests Jan. 31 for First Lee-Yoon TV Debate

Written: 2022-01-18 18:49:56Updated: 2022-01-18 19:24:31

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has rebuffed the ruling Democratic Party(DP)’s announcement that the first one-on-one television debate between their presidential candidates would be held on January 27. 

In a press conference on Tuesday, PPP Rep. Sung Il-jong said the date and time announced by the DP was only a proposal from the broadcasters set to jointly host the session

Earlier in the day, the DP had said a two-hour debate will be broadcast by KBS, MBC and SBS from 10:00 p.m. on January 27. 

Sung said a final decision should be made through negotiations between the two parties as he made a counterproposal of January 31 instead. 

The PPP lawmaker said the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday will attract many viewers, and also proposed a time between the golden hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., not from 10 p.m. as the DP had announced. 

While the DP is yet to respond to the PPP's counterproposal, the minor People’s Party and Justice Party are protesting over their candidates being sidelined. 

Last Thursday, the two major political parties had proposed a televised debate between Lee and Yoon to the three terrestrial broadcasters, separately from at least three TV debate sessions required to be held among major presidential candidates during the official election campaign, which will begin on February 15. 

The DP said on Tuesday that Lee accepted the broadcasters' proposal for another debate that would include two minor party candidates, Ahn Cheol-soo and Sim Sang-jung, sometime after the Lunar New Year holiday.
