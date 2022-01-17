PPP-Affiliated Lawyer Reveals Recordings of Lee's Invective-laced Phone Conversations

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawyer who published a book critical of ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has disclosed recorded telephone conversations containing foul language Lee allegedly lodged against his brother and sister-in-law.Jang Yeong-ha, the author of “Goodbye Lee Jae-myung,” held a press conference on Tuesday and revealed 160-minute-long recordings of telephone dialogue reportedly had years ago between Lee and his family members over family issues.Jang, a member of the People Power Party’s special committee against Lee, said the presidential candidate is heard repeatedly hurling degrading and abusive words to his brother and sister-in-law.He argued that, although some of the recordings were previously revealed, most will be fresh to the general public. As to how he secured those files, the lawyer declined to answer, only saying it is difficult to explain.Jang’s disclosure comes after MBC aired parts of recorded calls between PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife and a YouTube journalist. The PPP demanded the broadcaster be fair by also airing recordings of Lee’s alleged phone conversations with his family.In response to the disclosure of the recordings, Lee apologized to the public in a meeting with reporters later in the day, saying regardless of the circumstances in which those phone conversations were had, he is sorry for causing concern.