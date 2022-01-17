Pentagon: US Takes N. Korea's Improving Missile Program Seriously

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Tuesday that Washington takes North Korea’s missile launches seriously and does not underestimate threats posed by the North’s improving missile program.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby relayed the stance at a media briefing in response to a question on the North’s four armed protests in less than two weeks.Kirby said that the missile launches are “certainly” dangerous to U.S. allies and partners and that the country is taking it “very seriously,” adding that the United States isn’t devaluing the incidents by stating they are not a direct threat to its territory.In immediate responses to the recent launches, the U.S. government and military had assessed they do not pose an immediate threat to the U.S. homeland while denouncing them.Asked about the type of missiles launched on Monday, the Pentagon spokesperson said the U.S. assesses them to be ballistic missiles, but is still looking at it.Pyongyang announced Tuesday that the two projectiles were tactical guided missiles, while Seoul assessed they were KN-24 short-range ballistic missiles. Kirby said the U.S. cannot confirm South Korea’s assessment.