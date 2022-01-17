UNSC Likely to Discuss N. Korea's Latest Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has called for a gathering of the UN Security Council(UNSC) to discuss North Korea’s recent missile launches.AFP quoted a diplomatic source on Tuesday as saying the U.S. made the move earlier in the day. The U.K., France, Ireland, Mexico and Albania joined the country in calling for a UNSC meeting, it said.A diplomat told AFP that the UNSC is likely to accept the request and convene a closed-door session on Thursday.U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with the Washington Post that the U.S. will continue to heighten pressure on the North.If convened, it will be the second UNSC meeting held this year to discuss North Korean missile launches.The first was held January 10 to discuss the test-launch of what the North claimed was a hypersonic missile on January 5. The session was followed by the test of another so-called hypersonic missile on January 11. Pyongyang then conducted two more missile tests after that.