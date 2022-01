Photo : YONHAP News

A heavy snow advisory has been issued for Seoul and the surrounding regions.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said Wednesday that a heavy snow advisory was put in place for the capital city at 9 a.m. The advisory is issued when five centimeters of snowfall or more are expected within the next 24 hours.A snow advisory was previously issued for northern parts of Gyeonggi Province, with advisories now in place for southern Gyeonggi Province and northern parts of South Chungcheong ProvinceThe weather agency said almost all other regions in the nation will also see snow in the afternoon, except for coastal areas in South Gyeongsang Province.One to three centimeters of snowfall is forecast to blanket the central region in the afternoon while western parts of Gangwon Province are likely to have more than seven centimeters between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.