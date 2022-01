Photo : YONHAP News

All children born in Seoul this year will receive a voucher worth two million won.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced the plan on Wednesday, saying all children born on or after January 1 are eligible and it will begin handing out vouchers on April 1.The vouchers will be valid for one year from the child’s date of birth and can be used at all types of businesses, excluding those unrelated to childcare such as leisure and entertainment.The Seoul government also decided to expand the scope of monthly public assistance of 100-thousand won for children to include seven-year-olds. Previously, only children up to age six were eligible.The government will begin to receive applications for the allowance from next month and begin to hand it out on the 25th of every month, starting in April.