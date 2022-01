Photo : YONHAP News

The government will gradually raise the minimum wage for foreign fishermen working on South Korean vessels to the same level as Korean workers by 2026.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries reported on Wednesday that it reached an agreement with the related industries and labor unions.Currently, the minimum wage for foreign sailors stands at around 85 percent that of Korean crew. The government plans to raise it to 90 percent in 2024, 95 percent in 2025 and 100 percent by 2026.The move comes as the fisheries ministry is working to improve its system for managing the foreign workforce and guaranteeing their human rights.With the latest agreement, the government, related industries and labor unions plan to jointly work on ways to prevent foreign fishermen from leaving the country and to improve their living conditions.