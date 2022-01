Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Wednesday, people infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19 will be allowed to receive at-home treatment.Currently, people with omicron are obligated to go to treatment facilities, even if they have little to no symptoms. Exceptions are made if the patient needs the care of a guardian, such as a child.With the latest decision, the government will assign people with omicron to hospitals only if they are considered to be at high risk due to old age or because they have underlying diseases.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters stressed that it’s imperative for those receiving treatment at home to strictly abide by quarantine rules to curb the spread of the virus. It urged them to wear masks and regularly ventilate their room.