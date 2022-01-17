Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Doosan Heavy, Aramco to Build Saudi Arabia’s Largest Casting/Forging Plant

Written: 2022-01-19 12:04:05Updated: 2022-01-19 15:03:19

Doosan Heavy, Aramco to Build Saudi Arabia’s Largest Casting/Forging Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction will help build Saudi Arabia's largest foundry and forging plant, with construction to break ground this year. 

On Tuesday, Doosan Heavy I&C agreed to establish the joint venture TWAIG Casting & Forging with Saudi Aramco Development Company, a subsidiary of state-run Saudi Aramco, and the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company(Dussur).

The signing took place in Riyadh with President Moon Jae-in in attendance.

The 400,000 square meter factory is projected to be finished in the first quarter of 2025. Once completed, it will have an annual production capacity of 60-thousand tons of casting and forging of parts used in Saudi's petrochemical plants and equipment used at shipbuilding and offshore plants. 

Casting is the process of creating a desired shape or object by pouring molten metal into a mold. Forging is the application of thermal and mechanical energy to change the shape of metal in a solid state.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >