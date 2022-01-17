Doosan Heavy, Aramco to Build Saudi Arabia’s Largest Casting/Forging Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction will help build Saudi Arabia's largest foundry and forging plant, with construction to break ground this year.On Tuesday, Doosan Heavy I&C agreed to establish the joint venture TWAIG Casting & Forging with Saudi Aramco Development Company, a subsidiary of state-run Saudi Aramco, and the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company(Dussur).The signing took place in Riyadh with President Moon Jae-in in attendance.The 400,000 square meter factory is projected to be finished in the first quarter of 2025. Once completed, it will have an annual production capacity of 60-thousand tons of casting and forging of parts used in Saudi's petrochemical plants and equipment used at shipbuilding and offshore plants.Casting is the process of creating a desired shape or object by pouring molten metal into a mold. Forging is the application of thermal and mechanical energy to change the shape of metal in a solid state.