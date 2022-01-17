Menu Content

S. Korea, US Agree to Enhance Partnership in Addressing Global Trade Issues

Written: 2022-01-19 13:03:02Updated: 2022-01-19 15:40:43

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States agreed to enhance their strategic partnership to more actively respond to new trade issues, such as global supply chain disruptions, new technologies, digital ecosystem and trade revitalization.

Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo and U.S. Trade Representative(USTR) Katherine Tai held a videoconference on Wednesday, ahead of Yeo's planned visit to the U.S. next week.

Tai highlighted the importance of regional cooperation through the Joe Biden administration's envisioned Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF) amid an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry.

Yeo reiterated Seoul's position that the allies should expand regional cooperation based on their enhanced strategic trade partnership, while closely communicating as the details of the IPEF are finalized.

The minister is scheduled to visit Washington for one week from next Tuesday, where he will meet with government, congressional and industrial representatives to discuss a range of trade issues.
