Vice FMs of S. Korea, US Discuss Korean Peninsula, Other Issues via Phone

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomatic officials from South Korea and the U.S. got on the phone to deliberate issues regarding the Korean Peninsula, as well as other regional and global matters.According to the foreign ministry on Wednesday, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun held a phone conversation with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier in the day.The two officials shared information regarding North Korea's recent missile tests, while reaffirming the importance of keeping stability on the peninsula as well as expressing their openness in regards to reopening dialogue with the North.In a separate statement, the U.S. State Department said Sherman condemned the ballistic missile launches, which were in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. It added that the officials discussed continued joint efforts to achieve the peninsula's complete denuclearization.The two also discussed multilateral efforts to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program. They agreed to continue to seek a resolution to Iranian assets worth seven billion dollars frozen in South Korean banks under U.S. sanctions.The two sides also exchanged views on the crises in Ukraine and Myanmar.