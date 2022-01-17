Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Foreign Residents Urged to Get Booster Shots as Infection Ratio Grows

Written: 2022-01-19 14:45:52Updated: 2022-01-19 15:15:16

Foreign Residents Urged to Get Booster Shots as Infection Ratio Grows

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities are urging foreign residents in the country to complete their vaccination, including booster shots, amid a rising number of COVID-19 infections among those who are not fully vaccinated.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Wednesday that the vaccination rate among foreign nationals was discussed among the ministries of foreign affairs, justice, interior, labor and gender equality.

Infections among foreigners have surged since the fourth week of December, when the figure accounted for three-point-five percent of overall cases. By the second week of January, the group accounted for 14-point-two percent of new cases in the country, or three-thousand-510. 

While it is growing, the vaccination rate of foreign nationals is lower than Korean citizens with only 28-point-seven percent having received boosters. Of foreign residents who have tested positive, 68-point-three percent were either unvaccinated or had completed just one round of shots.

Authorities note cases on U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) bases in Pyeongtaek, Gunsan and Osan continue to rise, while group infections at workplaces and private gatherings are also being reported.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >