Top Military Brass Discuss Key Tasks in OPCON FOC Assessment

Photo : YONHAP News

Top military brass on Wednesday discussed key tasks needed to successfully complete the second phase of the conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from the United States.The meeting, presided over by Defense Minister Suh Wook, was attended by Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul, the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and Combined Forces Command Deputy Commander Gen. Kim Seung-kyum.The participants agreed to form a joint working group with the U.S. to move forward with the full operational capability(FOC) assessment to verify whether South Korea is ready to lead combined forces in wartime.They also agreed to exert efforts toward securing key capabilities for the South Korean military's leadership of the combined forces, based on the allies' joint roadmap.Early last month, the two sides' defense chiefs agreed to conduct the FOC assessment this year, with details on the exact dates, method and scope under consultation.