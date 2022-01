Photo : YONHAP News

IT security firm AhnLab is calling for caution after discovering the circulation of denial-of-service(DDoS) attack malware disguised as an adult game through file-sharing websites.According to the company on Wednesday, the culprit uploaded a compressed file of a popular adult game which contained the malicious code onto a file-sharing site.When a user downloads and executes the game, the DDoS attack is installed onto the user’s computer. But as the game operates normally alongside the malware, the user is less likely to detect it.AhnLab urged users to only download files from credible websites and to activate real-time monitoring of vaccine programs.