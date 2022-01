Photo : YONHAP News

The number of counterfeit banknotes uncovered by authorities hit a record low last year as paper bills were used less during the pandemic.The Bank of Korea said Wednesday that 176 forged notes were discovered in 2021, down 35 percent from a year earlier and the lowest since related data began to be compiled in 1998.Their combined value came to one-point-99 million won last year compared to over three million in 2020.The central bank said that, as face-to-face transactions declined, the number of fake bills were down in all denominations last year except for 1,000 won bills.Seventy-seven percent of the total were detected in the capital area, while a great majority was discovered by the BOK or other financial institutions.