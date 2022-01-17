Politics PM Visits First Ever Mountain Brigade in Gangwon Province

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum visited the country's first mountain brigade in Donghae, Gangwon Province, on Wednesday to offer encouragement to the troops stationed there.



The brigade, the first of its kind for the Army, was established on December 1 to better respond to enemy forces infiltrating through mountainous regions along the country's east.



Kim underlined their significance, citing that 70 percent of the country's operational environment is mountainous terrain.



He asked the brigade to forge a proud history and tradition befitting an elite unit guarding the Baekdudaegan Mountain Range.



The prime minister said steadfast national security is the foundation of peace on the Korean Peninsula, and called for full readiness to be able to respond immediately to any kind of threat.