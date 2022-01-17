Producer Prices End 13-Month Growth Streak

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices remained almost flat in December, snapping a 13-month rising streak.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, the producer price index for all commodities and services stood at 113-point-22 in December, almost unchanged from the previous month when it hit 113-point-23.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, had posted growth for 13 straight months since November last year. It also hit new highs for nine consecutive months from April. But the rising streak ended in December.Compared to a year earlier, however, the index jumped nine percent, although the on-year growth slowed from nine-point-eight percent recorded in the previous month.The central bank said the index remained almost flat last month as falling oil prices pulled down the prices of industrial goods.Prices of industrial products dropped zero-point-six percent in December from a month ago, with prices of oil and coal products plunging six-point-seven percent.Prices of agricultural, fishery and forest products rose two-point-six percent on-month, while the prices of electricity, gas and water gained one-point-six percent.