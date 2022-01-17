Menu Content

US Lawmaker Expresses Support for War-Ending Declaration, Condemns Missile Tests

Written: 2022-01-20 09:36:57Updated: 2022-01-20 11:02:15

US Lawmaker Expresses Support for War-Ending Declaration, Condemns Missile Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee says he's supportive of declaring a formal end to the Korean War, but it would be meaningless if North Korea threatens U.S. allies and regional security.

Rep. Gregory Meeks issued the position in a statement posted on the committee’s website Wednesday, condemning Monday's ballistic missile tests by the North.

Meeks said that it is the fourth in a series of ballistic missile launches that not only violate international law, but also destabilize the entire region. He called for the North to drop its nuclear ambitions and provocative behavior.

The lawmaker said that although he supports an end of war declaration as part of a comprehensive process, a declaration on its own is meaningless if North Korea is unwilling to engage in talks, makes no progress towards denuclearization and actively threatens U.S. allies and regional stability.

He then commended the Biden and Moon administrations for taking steps to engage North Korea and urged Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table.
