Court Rejects DP's Injunction to Stop Sale of Book on Presidential Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has rejected a provisional injunction filed by the ruling Democratic Party(DP) to prohibit the sale and distribution of a book that depicts the conflict between presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and his late brother, Lee Jae-sun.The Seoul Northern District Court dismissed the injunction filed against Jiwoo Publishing which printed the book “Good Bye Lee Jae-myung.”The book was written by lawyer Jang Young-ha, who raised the possibility of Lee having connections with a criminal gang to the opposition camp. The book hit bookshelves on December 24 of last year.In filing the provisional injunction, the DP claimed the book has great risk of affecting the presidential elections, saying it contains defamatory claims about Lee, his wife and his siblings.The head of Jiwoo Publishing, Kim Yong-sung, called the DP’s move a reckless attempt to deprive the people of their right to know. Kim said the book does not contain any new facts and simply compiled information that is already widely known in chronological order.