Photo : YONHAP News

The government is seeking to form a pan-government response and support system to mediate labor-management disputes.At an emergency economic meeting on Thursday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki stated that while last year's labor-management relations seemed relatively stable in data, there were uncertainties stemming from walkouts.Hong then referred to key labor policies set to be enforced this year, such as the Serious Disasters Punishment Act taking effect on January 27, and the post-pandemic industrial transition and its impact on employment.Stressing the importance of balanced mediation between requests made by unions and management, the minister called for a review of the government's systematic response and support for such issues.