Photo : YONHAP News

The government will put forth support measures for the nation to rank fifth in global metaverse market share by 2026.At an emergency economic meeting on Thursday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki pledged to foster 40-thousand personnel by 2026 through metaverse academies and specialized graduate schools.The government plans to establish four major regional hubs to provide instantiation facilities and to foster 220 metaverse firms with sales of over five billion won.It will create a fund to support small- to mid-sized enterprises(SMEs) and startups in expanding and diversifying their business operations in relation to the metaverse.The government will invest into applying that metaverse into Korean Wave cultural content, supporting customized platforms in culture, performing arts, game, animation, fashion and sports.