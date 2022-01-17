Independent Lawmaker Gets 3 Mln Won Fine, Suspended Sentence, Seat at Risk

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court handed down a fine and suspended prison sentence to Rep. Yang Jung-suk that could result in the independent lawmaker losing her parliamentary seat if the ruling is upheld in appeals.The Seoul Southern District Court on Thursday slapped a three-million-won fine on Yang for violating the election law, and an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years, for defamation.The prosecution had sought a five-million-won fine and a one-year sentence for the charges.Yang, previously affiliated with the now-defunct Platform Party which was the ruling Democratic Party's satellite during the 2020 general elections, was indicted for underreporting her personal wealth as a candidate.As the court convicted her of the election violation charge, she was automatically convicted of making false defamatory accusations against party officials and reporters who raised the suspicions.By law, representatives lose their parliamentary seat if they are convicted of election law violations and sentenced to a fine of one million won or more or given a prison term in a general criminal case.