Photo : YONHAP News

Over one-third of South Koreans were paid subscribers of over-the-top media services(OTT) last year, as an increasing number of viewers opt for video-streaming on OTT platforms.According to a survey by the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) of six-thousand-834 people aged 13 and older, nearly 35 percent said they subscribed to a paid OTT service last year. The figure is up by more than 20 percentage points from the year before.Nearly 70 percent said they subscribed to a paid or free OTT, with around 65 percent citing YouTube as their most frequently watched platform. Twenty-four percent picked Netflix.The average daily OTT usage steadily increased to hit one hour and 20 minutes last year, while the average time spent watching TV decreased to three hours and six minutes.