Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate promised a basic income for workers in the cultural sector while the People Power Party’s(PPP) candidate pledged free meals at day cares and kindergartens.Ruling DP candidate Lee Jae-myung on Thursday held a campaign event at a cultural space, vowing to provide an annual basic income of one million won for workers in the culture field.He also promised to expand the supply of public rental housing, and more than double the sector's share of the government budget to up to two-point-five percent.Meanwhile, main opposition PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to provide free, eco-friendly lunches at day cares and kindergartens nationwide, while also promising free breakfast and dinner for preschoolers.Yoon also promised to cut medical expenses for pets by introducing a prior disclosure system for prices, and to expand the benefits of year-end tax returns.