Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it's closely monitoring the latest trends in North Korea, keeping an eye on recent regional affairs surrounding the Korean peninsula.Foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam made the remarks during Thursday's regular briefing, saying that South Korea will continue efforts to make progress in North Korea issues through dialogue and diplomacy.He added the government will closely cooperate with regional neighbors, including the U.S., to stabilize the situation on the peninsula.A unification ministry official echoed the claims saying that the ministry is closely watching North Korean activities while staying on alert.This follows North Korea's statement issued Thursday that said the regime will consider "restarting all temporarily suspended activities," a possible reference to the moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and inter-continental ballistic missiles, which has been in place since 2018.