US, 7 Countries Call for UN Sanctions on N. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and seven other countries condemned a series of recent ballistic missile tests by North Korea, calling for UN sanctions on individuals contributing to the North's missile development.U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield issued a joint statement to that effect on Thursday just before the UN Security Council was to hold a closed meeting to discuss the North's missile tests.The statement included support from Albania, Brazil, France, Ireland, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and the U.K.The eight countries urged the UN sanctions committee to proactively support implementation of the Security Council resolutions addressing the North. They called for sanctions designations for those contributing to the North's unlawful weapons programs, like those the U.S. proposed last week.The request came just before China and Russia blocked the U.S.' bid to impose additional UN sanctions by placing a hold on the proposal.The eight countries urged the North to cease its unlawful actions and return to dialogue, adding they stand ready to support a meaningful return to engagement and diplomacy without preconditions.