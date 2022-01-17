International US, Japan Reaffirm Commitment to CVID of N. Korea

The United States and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to the

complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons.



In a statement on the non-proliferation treaty released Thursday, the two said they are strongly committed to the "complete, verifiable, and irreversible dismantlement" of all North Korean nuclear and other weapons programs and related facilities, in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.



The statement also urged North Korea to abide by all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and return to compliance with the NPT and IAEA safeguards.



In addition, it called on the entire international community to fully implement these relevant Security Council resolutions.



The leaders of the U.S. and Japan are set to hold a virtual summit on Friday. The statement comes after the North hinted on Thursday it may end its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests.