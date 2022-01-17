S. Korea Closely Monitoring Rising Tensions in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine amid mounting tensions over a potential Russian invasion of the country.Foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam told reporters on Thursday that the ministry is keeping a close eye on the Eastern European country with the South Korean Embassy there.Choi said the government will continue to make necessary preparations and maintain close contact with the embassy for the safety of Koreans residing in Ukraine.The government estimates that some 800 Koreans are in the country and none are said to be residing near areas along the 19-hundred-kilometer border with Russia where military tensions are rising.The foreign ministry underlined the need for a peaceful resolution, adding that it’s holding continuous communication with the U.S. on the matter.As of Thursday, about 100-thousand Russian troops have been deployed to the border between Russia and Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin releasing a list of demands that includes a NATO pledge to never admit Ukraine.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday in an attempt to de-escalate tension.