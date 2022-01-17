Foreign Ministry Watching for Various Possibilities Regarding Japanese Report on Sado Mine

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry is watching for various outcomes after a Japanese news report said Tokyo is leaning toward deferring efforts to recommend the Sado Mine for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage designation.Foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said as much during a news briefing Thursday after being asked to comment on the report.Just hours before the briefing, the Yomiuri Shimbun, quoting a number of government officials, said Tokyo believes such a designation for the Sado Mine in Niigata Prefecture is unlikely, even if it submits a recommendation, due to opposition from South Korea.Koreans were forced to work under harsh conditions at the mine during Japanese colonial rule.Upon news that Japan was aiming to propose the Sado Mine as a candidate site for World Cultural Heritage inscription, the foreign ministry in Seoul issued a statement on December 28.The statement expressed regret, saying that Japan has yet to fulfill its pledge to commemorate forced labor victims at some of the 23 Meiji era industrial sites that were collectively granted UNESCO World Heritage status in 2015.